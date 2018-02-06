Katy Perry Admits She Would Rewrite 'I Kissed A Girl' Because Of 'Bisexual Stereotypes'

Katy Perry has spoken out about the more controversial aspects of her first chart-topping song, ‘I Kissed A Girl’.

Back in 2008, Katy reached number one on both sides of the Atlantic with her debut single, though she took a lot of heat from some critics at the time, who felt that the lyrics trivialised bisexuality, particularly after she claimed shortly after the song was released that she’d, in fact, never actually kissed a woman before.

Almost a decade later, Katy has addressed the matter, admitting there are certain things she wishes she could change.