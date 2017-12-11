Friends of TV presenter Keith Chegwin have been paying tribute to the TV star, following his death at the age of 60. In a statement, his family said the star had passed away following the long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.

Rex Keith Chegwin (1957-2017)

They said: “Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side. “Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private.” Among the first to pay their respects was his ex-wife, Maggie Philbin, who Keith met and fell in love with when the pair co-hosted ‘Multi-Coloured Swap Shop’ in the 1970s.

PA Wire/PA Images Keith and Maggie pictured in 1982 after they announced their engagement.

In a statement on her official website, the TV presenter said he was a “one off”, and recalled seeing him just a matter of weeks ago. “I saw him two months ago at his sister Janice’s wedding, where he was still attempting to be life and soul of the party despite being on portable oxygen and made sure he knew how much he meant to us all,” she wrote. She added: “Keith was loved by everyone who knew and worked with him. He leaves us all with very special memories.” Some of the most well known names from the world of showbiz also paid tribute on Twitter...

I’m absolutely devastated to hear that my friend Keith Chegwin has died.He was one of the nicest people I have ever known and over the years we did shows together and became great friends. Keith RIP. — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) December 11, 2017

I’m so stunned to hear that the utterly lovely @keithchegwin has died. Can’t get my head round this. One of my original Saturday morning heroes. Sending all my love to his family 😢 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) December 11, 2017

So sad to hear about the death of the lovely & funny Keith Chegwin.

RIP you National Treasure. #PopKnobInFanny — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 11, 2017

Very sad to hear about the death of Keith Chegwin. A kind, funny, brave man who seized the day. — Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 11, 2017

Very sad news about @KeithChegwin, genuinely very funny man. https://t.co/2fsW0KOtpb — Bradley Walsh (@BradleyWalsh) December 11, 2017

I’m so saddened by the death of Keith Chegwin. He was such a warm, loving guy and had such an endearing presence. Rest In Peace Keith 😔 pic.twitter.com/jt0og5eXko — Thomas Parker (@TomParker) December 11, 2017

Such sad news. Very much a part of my childhood. RIP Keith Chegwin. pic.twitter.com/IFL7TujE9b — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) December 11, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear the news of Keith Chegwin passing away. Thoughts go out to his family and friends. D x pic.twitter.com/jLjSIuxPq5 — Derek Griffiths (@DerekGriffiths) December 11, 2017

No. I can’t bear the news. Not him. I was blessed to work with Keith Chegwin on the big breakfast and he was a happy and joyous man. So generous and kind. Bye bye cheggers So so sad #ripkeithchegwin #ripcheggars my love to his family. — Gaby Roslin (@GabyRoslin) December 11, 2017

Saddened to hear this,what a great guy! I worked with him a lot over the years a great entertainer,you will be missed RIP Keith Chegwin🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EghfdBa8rm — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) December 11, 2017

I have known Keith Chegwin for many years He was one of the nicest guys I've ever met in this biz I had been told he was very poorly but unable to contact him for a while What a dreadful shame to lose such a lovely friend Love to his family RIP Cheggers! I'll miss that smile 💔 — Bobby Davro (@BobbyDavro1) December 11, 2017

Keith Chegwin. Friend, a fellow euphoric, grafter. I would greet him as 'former member of the Third Ear Band." He sang this magical song when a career in legit film and theatre seemed his destiny. See ya, mate...https://t.co/ZqjQWClKU5 — Danny Baker (@prodnose) December 11, 2017

Keith Chegwin seemed ageless ... he came on @BBCRadio2 a lot. Sad loss — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 11, 2017

Just heard the sad news that Keith Chegwin has passed away. What a lovely man he was. Thoughts are with his family x — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) December 11, 2017

Awful news about Keith Chegwin. Remember him with huge fondness from Swop Shop. Always an icon for people my age. #RIPcheggars — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) December 11, 2017

Oh no not Mr Keith! Terribly sad, we had such a great time together on the @easterpantotour What a lovely 'Mr' and friend. 😢RIP @keithchegwin #KeithChegwin pic.twitter.com/9fXpQesTuM — Basil Brush (@realbasilbrush) December 11, 2017

Very sad news about Keith Chegwin. #RIPKeithChegwin. You'll be missed, Cheggers! pic.twitter.com/GRv9PcK64S — Sooty and Sweep (@Sooty__Sweep) December 11, 2017

I'm so sad to hear of Keith Chegwin's passing. He was the ultimate professional TV presenter and always great fun.

Rest in peace Keith...

you legend. — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) December 11, 2017