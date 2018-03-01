Keith Richards Apologises To Mick Jagger For Claiming He Should Get Vasectomy

Keith Richards has apologised to Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger, after suggesting he should get a vasectomy. The guitarist made a joke about father-of-eight Mick’s fertility during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, which he has seemingly taken offence to. Keith told the US paper: “Mick’s a randy old bastard. It’s time for the snip—you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

Brent N. Clarke via Getty Images Keith Richards and Mick Jagger

However, he has since taken to Twitter to say he “deeply regrets” the comment, and has said sorry to his bandmate privately. Posting on the social networking site, he wrote: “I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person.”

