All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/03/2017 11:57 GMT

    Kelly Brook Rules Out Return To Daytime TV After ‘Lorraine’ Guest Slot Criticism

    'I don’t think I’m cut out for morning TV.'

    Kelly Brook has ruled out a return to daytime TV presenting, following the negative feedback she received after making a brief guest appearance on ‘Lorraine’ last year.

    The former model stepped in to act as a fashion expert but viewers were quick to jump in to criticise Kelly, and that’s put her off going back.

    Luca Teuchmann via Getty Images
    Kelly Brook

    She tells OK! Magazine“I think I’m a bit too much for people. I was criticised for being too energetic and loud! I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t come back?!’

    “They wanted me to, but I told them I thought they should get someone else. I don’t think I’m cut out for morning TV.

    “Lorraine introduced me as ‘the most enthusiastic woman in the world’, and I thought, well I’m not really - I’m just trying to make the best of the clothes you’ve given me!”

    You’d think that would be explanation enough, but Kelly continues: “If it’s something that’s a bit challenging or fun, then I’ll do it. But it was a three-minute segment on a morning show. I just didn’t like all the attention that came with it.

    “I don’t mind the attention if I’m doing something that’s a big deal, but I didn’t think it was - talking about a few dresses on a morning show. I left and said ‘I don’t really want to do this, it’s a bit silly’.”

    Kelly hasn’t had the best of luck with her attempts to carve a career in television, and her US sitcom debut ‘One Big Happy’ was universally panned by critics. Unsurprisingly, the show did not return for a second series.

    She later returned, for the new Channel 5 panel show ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’, which saw her covering issues relating to love, sex and relationships with Eamonn Holmes and Vicky Pattison.

    100 Photos Of Kelly Brook
    MORE:uktv uk celebritydaytime tvKelly Brooklorraine

    Conversations