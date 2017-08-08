Kendall Jenner has spoken out after being slammed for reportedly not tipping a barman during a night out in Brooklyn.

Over the weekend, a bar called Baby’s All Right shared an image on their Instagram page, following a visit from Kendall.

Gotham via Getty Images Kendall Jenner

Their post showed what appeared to be Kendall’s receipt without any added service charge, implying the reality star-turned-supermodel had been rather stingy when it came to paying the bill.

Sticking the boot in further, the caption added: “Don’t forget to tip your bartender.”

Instagram The photo alleging that Kendall skipped the tip

Unsurprisingly, given that she comes from one of the most rich and famous families in the industry, Kendall quickly came under fire for her alleged tight-fistedness, but she’s now spoken out amid the controversy.

Following the backlash, Kendall shared a tweet from one fan who suggested there was probably “more to the this story”, with the post claiming: “Everyone’s so quick to judge cause she’s part of the [Kardashian] family.”

Kendall then suggested she actually had tipped the bartender in question after all, writing simply: “Damn, I guess next time we won’t tip in cash.”

damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017

Baby’s All Right has not responded to Kendall’s tweet, though their initial post has disappeared from their Instagram page.

It’s been a controversial year all-round for Kendall, who took a lot of heat back in April when she starred in an infamous Pepsi advertising campaign, which was pulled almost immediately when critics branded its protest-centric imagery insensitive.

She and her sister, Kylie Jenner, were later blasted over their range of t-shirts, which photoshopped their faces over iconic rap imagery.

