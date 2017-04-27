The Temptations bassist Kerry Turman has died at the age of 59.
The musician was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday (23 April), with a coroner telling USA Today he died from natural causes.
His bandmates announced news of his death with a statement on Facebook, which read: “The Temptations lost a dear member of our family, as bass player Kerry Turman has passed away. Rest In Peace, much love, much respect.”
Kerry had been on stage with The Temptations just hours before his death, after they played a show in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Saturday night.
The Temptations had been in the middle of a tour with The Beach Boys when Kerry died, and the band’s Mike Love also paid tribute on Facebook.
“This Sunday morning was a very sad day for the ‘Surf & Soul’ tour,” he wrote.
“Sometime around 7am, Kerry Turman, the bass player for the Temptations, was found in his hotel room unresponsive.
“It’s incredibly shocking as we were just chatting and hanging around backstage Saturday night in Cape Girardeau.”
He added: “KT was a gentle giant with incredible talent. He played bass on songs that will forever be part of our American songbook for the last 33 years.”
Kerry had performed with The Temptations since the 1980s, but the group had many of their biggest hits during the 1960s and ‘70s, including ‘My Girl’, ‘Pappa Was A Rolling Stone’ and ‘I Can’t Get Next To You’.