The musician was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday (23 April), with a coroner telling USA Today he died from natural causes.

The Temptations bassist Kerry Turman has died at the age of 59.

His bandmates announced news of his death with a statement on Facebook, which read: “The Temptations lost a dear member of our family, as bass player Kerry Turman has passed away. Rest In Peace, much love, much respect.”

Kerry had been on stage with The Temptations just hours before his death, after they played a show in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Saturday night.