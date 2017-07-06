After a turbulent few years, Kesha has made a triumphant return to the music scene, with the release of her first solo single since 2012, ‘Praying’.

The track’s lyrics deal with moving on from a traumatic experience and rebirth, which feel particularly poignant given the events of the past few years in Kesha’s life.

Vevo/Kesha Kesha in the 'Praying' video

Vevo/Kesha Kesha tackles her difficult period in the music video

The song may come as something of a surprise to more casual Kesha listeners, who are perhaps more used to hearing her glittery songs about partying and having a good time.

Its accompanying music video is probably more what they’re used to, though while it does feature her usual mix of bright colours and outlandish costumes, it also features an important message about overcoming troublesome times and seeing the light in the darkness.

Watch the full video for yourself below:

‘Praying’ serves as the lead single from Kesha’s upcoming third album, ‘Rainbow’, set for release on 11 August.

