After a turbulent few years, Kesha has made a triumphant return to the music scene, with the release of her first solo single since 2012, ‘Praying’.
The track’s lyrics deal with moving on from a traumatic experience and rebirth, which feel particularly poignant given the events of the past few years in Kesha’s life.
The singer spent much of last year embroiled in a high-profile legal battle to get out of a contract with music producer Dr Luke, who she had accused of sexual and emotional abuse over a long period, claims which he vehemently denied throughout the case.
Speaking about penning the empowering and haunting ballad, Kesha wrote in the Lena Dunham’s Lenny newsletter: “This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you.
“It’s a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It’s also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.
“‘Praying’ was written about that moment when the sun starts peeking through the darkest storm clouds, creating the most beautiful rainbow. Once you realize that you will in fact be OK, you want to spread love and healing. If you feel like someone has wronged you, get rid of that hate, because it will just create more negativity.
“One thing that has brought me great relief is praying for those people. Being angry and resentful will do nothing but increase your own stress and anxiety — and hate is the fuel that grows the viruses. Don’t let anyone steal your happiness!”
The song may come as something of a surprise to more casual Kesha listeners, who are perhaps more used to hearing her glittery songs about partying and having a good time.
Its accompanying music video is probably more what they’re used to, though while it does feature her usual mix of bright colours and outlandish costumes, it also features an important message about overcoming troublesome times and seeing the light in the darkness.
‘Praying’ serves as the lead single from Kesha’s upcoming third album, ‘Rainbow’, set for release on 11 August.