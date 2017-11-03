Kevin Spacey Faces Fresh Sexual Harassment Allegations From 'House Of Cards' Staff Members

New accusations of sexual misconduct have been levelled against Kevin Spacey, this time by several members of the staff from the Netflix show, ‘House Of Cards’. The Oscar-winning actor has starred as corrupt politician Frank Underwood since the US series launched in 2013, with multiple crew members now speaking out against Spacey’s behaviour behind the scenes. In an interview with CNN, one anonymous former production assistant has accused Stacey of putting his hand down the front of his trousers, without his consent, while driving him to the set.

Netflix ﻿Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood

Earl Gibson III via Getty Images Kevin Spacey

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock 'Rent' actor Anthony Rapp