Kezia Dugdale Claims 'I'm A Celebrity' Appearance Will Help Public See Politicians As 'Humans'

The former Scottish Labour leader claimed she sees her participation on the ITV reality series as a “force for good in this increasingly difficult and depressing world”.

Kezia Dugdale has said her appearance in ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ will allow the public to see politicians as “humans”.

In an open article she wrote before flying to Australia, Kezia, who has taken time out from her role as a Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Lothian Region to participate, wrote: “It’s an amazing opportunity to talk to a whole new audience of people who don’t live and breathe politics like I do, to talk about Labour values and the difference they could make in practice.

“I can hear the cynics out there say ‘nice try’ or ‘who is she kidding?’ People who, when they think about politicians on light entertainment TV programmes, can only picture George Galloway in a catsuit supping milk or Ann Widdecombe being thrown across a Blackpool ballroom.”

She continued: “But just as I will try to get my views across and the outlook of hundreds of thousands of folks like me, it’s also a chance for people to see politicians in a different light. To see them as humans. With the same phobias and cravings.

“To see them laugh and cry. To see how they handle a bit of pressure and adversity.

“Beginning to like our politicians again, or at the very least laugh with them, is surely only a force for good in this increasingly difficult and depressing world?”