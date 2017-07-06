Beautiful Moment Kidney Transplant Patient Dances With Daughter At Her Wedding

A man has lived to dance with his daughter at her wedding - all thanks to a life-saving kidney transplant.

A heartwarming video was shared on Twitter by the man’s son, Clint Smith, a teacher, who wrote: “A few years ago my dad’s kidneys failed and we weren’t sure he would live.

“Last week he danced with my sister at her wedding thanks to a transplant.”

The beautiful video shows his dad sliding across the dance floor and shaking his hips to the music, accompanied by his daughter. The pair, both wearing sunglasses, look like they’re in their element as they smash the routine.

Smith shared the video to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and to protest against proposed changes to health care in America.