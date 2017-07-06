Beautiful Moment Kidney Transplant Patient Dances With Daughter At Her Wedding

A man has lived to dance with his daughter at her wedding - all thanks to a life-saving kidney transplant.
A heartwarming video was shared on Twitter by the man’s son, Clint Smith, a teacher, who wrote: “A few years ago my dad’s kidneys failed and we weren’t sure he would live.
“Last week he danced with my sister at her wedding thanks to a transplant.”
The beautiful video shows his dad sliding across the dance floor and shaking his hips to the music, accompanied by his daughter. The pair, both wearing sunglasses, look like they’re in their element as they smash the routine.
Smith shared the video to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and to protest against proposed changes to health care in America.
He wrote on Twitter: “I know there’s a lot of other stuff going on in the world, but I’m still deeply concerned about this Republican health care bill passing.
“The National Kidney Foundation has come out against the bill saying that it will strip patients of vital treatments.
“Without the ACA protections afforded to patients with preexisting conditions, people like my dad would be denied services that’ve kept them alive.”
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) - or Obamacare - has helped make affordable health insurance available to more people in the US. The law provides consumers with subsidies that lower costs for households with low incomes.
Smith said thanks to his father’s transplant, he was also able to witness the birth of his grandson.
He tweeted: “A month ago, dad was able to be there for the birth of my son. Without insurance covering his treatment, he wouldn’t have been here for this.”
He added that the conversation around the health care bill in the US can become “centred on political implications” but added that, in reality, it’s “about saving people’s lives”.
Smith’s initial tweet was shared more than 13,000 times, with more than 50,000 favourites.
Some people took the opportunity to share their own transplant stories...
Others said his tweets gave them hope.
Smith has since thanked everyone for their kind words and has urged people to sign up to become organ donors and save lives.