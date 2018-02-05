Kim Cattrall has confirmed the death of her brother, Christopher, who was reported as missing last week. In the early hours of Sunday morning (4 February), Kim appealed to her Instagram followers for any information about her brother, who had been missing from his home in Alberta, Canada, since the preceding Tuesday (30 January). She wrote: “This is not like Chris... Help us bring him home safe.”

However, that same evening she took to social media again to announce the sad news of his death. On behalf of her family, Kim wrote: “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. “We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.” She accompanied the message with a photo of herself and Christopher.

As reported by the BBC, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said there was no reason to believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding Christopher’s death. Following his initial disappearance, Kim told her Instagram followers that Christopher had left his home without his phone, wallet or keys, leaving his seven “beloved” dogs unattended, which she highlighted was very out of character for her brother. She explained: “He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.” Last week, Kim posted an Instagram photo of herself and her father, commemorating the sixth anniversary of his death, writing: “Thinking of my dad, Dennis William Cattrall, [today] and everyday.”