Kim Kardashian has told of how she believed she’d be raped and shot in the head during her Paris robbery ordeal. The star relived the terrifying attack, which saw her held hostage in her French hotel room while thieves £7.7 million worth of jewellery last October, on the latest episode of her reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. In scenes that aired on Sunday (19 March) night in the US, Kim became incredibly emotional as she told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney about the incident.

E Kim Kardashian opened up about her Paris robbery ordeal

Speaking back home in LA following the robbery, she recounted the events, saying: “I was laying in bed like, ‘Should I wash my face? I’m tired, I’m in my robe, I need to get up and wash my face.’ “And then 10 minutes later I was dozing and then I heard pounding up the stairs. I thought it was you [Kourtney] and Stephanie [Kim’s assistant] drunk. I was calling to them ‘hello, hello, hello’ and there was no answer. And at that moment when there wasn’t an answer, my heart started to get really tense. Like, you know [when] your stomach just kind of knots up and you’re like, ‘OK, what’s going on?’ I knew something wasn’t quite right. “[I saw] two guys holding another guy down, in police uniforms, right outside of my bedroom, five feet away so I slid off my bed and picked up my phone and I didn’t know how to call 911 in a different country so I called Pascal and then the guy grabbed the phone from me and threw me on the bed and I was like, ‘This is it.’”

Aurelien Morissard/IP3 via Getty Images Kim's luxury apartment Hotel de Pourtales where she was robbed at gunpoint by masked men

She continued: “What I’ve heard from talking to [the concierge] afterwards is they said, ‘Where is the rapper’s wife? Let us up to her room.’ “And I said, while I’m being tied up, I said, ‘Are we going to die? Are they going to kill us? And I was just crying and saying, ‘Tell them I have babies. They asked for money and I said I don’t have any money. “They dragged me out to the hallway on the top of the stairs and that’s when I saw the gun as clear as day. I was looking at the gun and looking back down at the stairs. I had a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Like, am I going to run down the stairs and either they’re gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like, I’m f***ed. There’s no way out.”

James Devaney via Getty Images Kim pictured arriving back in New York following the robbery

Kim then told her sisters how she feared she’d be raped and shot when the robbers when she was gagged and tied up. She said: “And then he duct tapes my face and mouth to get me to not yell or anything and then he grabs my legs - and I have no clothes on - and he pulls me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought this is the moment they are going to rape me and I fully mentally prepped myself. “And then he didn’t and he duct taped my legs together and then they had the gun up to me and I just knew that was the moment they are totally going to shoot me in the head. I prayed Kourtney is going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed. “I have a family, I have kids, my husband, my mum. I’m not going to make it out of here. I know how these things go. That was my last thought and then they picked me up and put me in the bathroom and then ran. Whatever. It’s all replaceable. None of it matters.” 15 people were arrested in connection to the robbery back in January.