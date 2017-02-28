After the panel had discussed the effect childhood memories have on you later in life, Nadia posed the question to Kim, with her saying she’d had a tough time growing up.

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star opened up about her traumatic childhood as she appeared on ‘Loose Women’ on Tuesday (28 February).

Kim Woodburn has revealed she was sexually abused by her father as a young child.

“I was very unloved,” she admitted. “My mother’s favourite expression was, ‘If I’d known what you were going to be, I’d have sent you back’. You never get over it, but I don’t let if affect my life.”

Asked about her relationship with her father, Kim went on: ”My dad was a royal marine and he was a naughty man. A bit of a touch of the old naughty bits with me when he could get away with it.”

Attempting to clarify what exactly she meant, panellist Janet Street-Porter asked her if the abuse was sexual, to which Kim confirmed it was.

“I was very young,” she said. “I remember my mother used to beat me up with carpet brushes - smash them onto here, smash them onto there.”

Asked if her mother ever believed her, Kim explained she’d actually never told her.

“I didn’t know how to tell her,” the former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star said. “Don’t forget, when I was a little girl, we didn’t discuss that kind of thing, you know.

“What it did to me was, believe it or not having seen me on ‘Big Brother’, I’m a very kind person,” she continued. “I’m a softie. I’m a soft, silly old fool of a woman. But don’t start on me for no reason other than you want to get me out of a house, because I will crucify you.”