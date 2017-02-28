Kim Woodburn’s appearance on ‘Loose Women’ was always going to be memorable, and sure enough she didn’t disappoint when she stopped by the show on Tuesday (28 February).

But while the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star managed to avoid getting into a scrap with any of the panellists, she did provide a memorable moment when she swore live on air.

“What made her turn the air blue?” we hear you ask. Well, being asked about her ‘CBB’ housemates of course.