The stars of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ are all set to descend on London’s Leicester Square on Monday evening (18 September), for the film’s British premiere.

‘The Golden Circle’ - which arrives in UK cinemas on Wednesday 20 September - serves as a follow-up to 2015’s ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’, with actors including Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Mark Strong all returning to the sequel.

All of them are set to be hitting the red carpet for the film’s London premiere, as will new additions to the all-star cast including Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry.

Once again, the sequel is based on the ‘Kingsman’ comic book series, created by writer Mark Millar and artist Dave Gibbons.

Matthew Vaughn - who previously helmed the likes of ‘Kick-Ass’, ‘Layer Cake’ and ‘X-Men First Class’ - returns for the second film as both a director and producer.