With its seriously accomplished writer and cast, the four-parter looks set to be a hit with viewers, though its fair to say ‘Kiri’ won’t be an easy watch.

There are plenty of brilliant dramas already airing at the moment - ‘Next Of Kin’ and ‘Hard Sun’ , to name just two - and it’s now time for Channel 4 to throw their hat into the ring, with the series premiere of ‘Kiri’ .

Ahead of the first episode, here’s everything you need to know about the show...

When’s it on?

The first episode of the four-part drama airs on Channel 4 on Wednesday 10 January, at 9pm.

What’s it about?

The title character, Kiri, is a young, black girl who goes missing shortly just as her foster family is preparing to officially adopt her.

Kiri’s disappearance takes place while she is having an unsupervised visit with her grandfather and his wife, arranged by social worker Miriam.

Penned by ‘This Is England ‘90’ and ‘National Treasure’ writer Jack Thorne, the drama tackles issues surrounding race, adoption and social workers.

That sounds intense…?

It will be but director Euros Lyn, who also worked with Sarah Lancashire on ‘Happy Valley’, has promised it won’t all be “a misery-fest”.

“There is such amazing humour threaded throughout it,” he said (via Digital Spy). “Ultimately, it’s about the triumph of the human spirit and that warmth Jack [Thorne, writer] has towards his characters and all our actors have brought to their performances. “It’s about the power of optimism and hope.”