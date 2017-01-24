Proposing while the infamous “kiss cam” is on you is risky to say the least.
After all, there’s the possibility you’ll be turned down in front of a sports stadium full of watching eyes.
One basketball fan decided to throw caution to the wind and popped the question to his girlfriend at the Atlanta Hawks game on Saturday.
Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite as planned.
As the man got down on one knee, things were looking positive, and his girlfriend’s excitement levels rose as he pulled out the ring.
But then, another fan enthusiastically clapped the proposer on the back to congratulate him.
In surprise, the man dropped the ring under the seating, causing surrounding fans to scramble on the floor looking for the piece of jewellery.
Footage of the incident was shared by Atlanta Hawks on Twitter, where it has since been retweeted more than 18,000 times (skip to one minute in to see the awkward moment).
It’s unclear whether the couple ever found the ring, but the video is giving us flashbacks of the time a Yankees fan dropped his ring while proposing.
The moral of the story? Popping the question at a game is a terrible idea.