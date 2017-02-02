The news that Kris Marshall has quit his lead role in the BBC’s hit show ‘Death in Paradise’ has caused a stir among fans of the police drama, set on a tropical island.

When Kris revealed his decision this morning, with the news that Irish comedic actor Ardal O’Hanlon would be replacing him, the biggest question on most people’s lips is… why?

It’s a dream acting gig to be sure - six months on Guadeloupe filming between the palm trees, sipping on a rum when you get to the end of another day’s shoot, partying on the sand dunes at weekends.

Only a few weeks ago, Kris gave a good impression of a man who knew when he had it good, telling HuffPostUK: “Could I see myself doing this for ten years? Yes.”

However, it’s now clear that, behind the sandy scenes, for Kris, it had grown increasingly hard to be away from his family, particularly since the birth of his baby daughter last year. He has described how Skype sessions with his family left him feeling “empty and bereft”.