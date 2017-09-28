While Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both been keeping schtum about ongoing rumours they’re both expecting a child, sister Kim Kardashian has spoken out to condemn some of the reporting surrounding the matter.

Although she and her family are still neither confirming nor denying that her sisters and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ co-stars are both pregnant, Kim has had her say on the way that the rumours have been written about in the media.

James Devaney via Getty Images Kim K is not impressed

Earlier this week, Kim retweeted a news story claiming she “didn’t respond well” to discovering that Kylie was pregnant, responding to the message, “this sounds like a very awkward conversation” with: “This sounds like a very fake story…”

She then took the opportunity to hit back at claims that quotes supposedly from Caitlyn Jenner about her daughter’s rumoured pregnancy were also “fake”, adding: “She hasn’t spoke to anyone.”

Kim has since clarified further rumours about her sisters, after several outlets took a message posted by a ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ producer as confirmation that Khloe is expecting.

She insisted: “People who supposedly work with us ‘confirming’ details they know nothing about!

“Especially when we haven’t even communicated with them SMH.”

Both Kylie and Khloe have stayed silent about the rumours suggesting they’re pregnant with rapper Travis Scott and NFL player Tristan Thompson respectively.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Members of the Kardashian/Jenner family at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 launch last year

Earlier today (28 September), Kim took to her Twitter to lead the tributes to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, following the news of his death at the age of 91.

Other stars to have paid their respects include Paris Hilton, Katie Price and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.

