Kylie Minogue has emerged triumphant in a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner, who had been trying to trademark the moniker, Kylie.

That’s a whole lot of “Kylie” for one sentence, right?

Just short of a year ago, it was reported that the ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer (henceforth known as Kylie M) was keen to put a stop to Kylie J’s plans, claiming it could cause “confusion” between their two separate fanbases.