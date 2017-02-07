All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/02/2017 12:58 GMT

    Kylie Minogue Wins In Legal Battle Against Kylie Jenner Over Trademark

    Sounds like the 'secondary reality TV star' isn't too happy about it, though...

    Kylie Minogue has emerged triumphant in a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner, who had been trying to trademark the moniker, Kylie.

    That’s a whole lot of “Kylie” for one sentence, right?

    Just short of a year ago, it was reported that the ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer (henceforth known as Kylie M) was keen to put a stop to Kylie J’s plans, claiming it could cause “confusion” between their two separate fanbases.

    Marie Simonova via Getty Images
    'Internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist', Kylie Minogue

    Legal papers at the time said also suggested that Kylie J wasn’t entitled to full custody of the name because she’s a “secondary reality TV personality”, compared to Kylie M, an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist”.

    Ouchie.

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    'Secondary reality TV personality', Kylie Jenner

    According to the Mail, the Patent Office has since rejected Kylie J’s application to own the rights to the single name, though they claim that she’s already launched an appeal.

    Kylie is already the proud owner of the trademark to ‘Kylie Minogue’, ‘Kylie Minogue Darling’ (the name of her fragrance, not just a term of endearment to luvvies who approach her in the street) and ‘Lucky - The Kylie Minogue Musical’ (don’t even think about trying to snatch that off her).

    What’s more, several of her albums have already been released simply under the name ‘Kylie’, ditching her surname altogether, including the recent ‘Aphrodite’, ‘Light Years’ and her most recent festive collection, ‘Kylie Christmas’ 

    Last week, Kylie made the headlines when it was reported that her engagement to British actor Joshua Sasse had come to an end, having first announced they were getting married in February 2016.

