Kylie Minogue Confirms New Album Details, Including A Nod To Her Upcoming Birthday Milestone

We’re long overdue new music from Kylie Minogue, but thankfully the wait is nearly over. The Aussie pop princess has confirmed details of a new album to tie in with her 50th birthday.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kylie Minogue

After rumours emerged Kylie was preparing to release new single ‘Dancing’ later this month with an album to follow shortly after, she took to Twitter to confirm the news. ″#Lovers ... It’s true. We have GOLDEN times ahead!!!,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to share new music with you.”

#Lovers ... It’s true. We have GOLDEN💫 times ahead!!! I can’t wait to share new music with you. 📀 — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) January 10, 2018