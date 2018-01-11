Kylie Minogue Confirms New Album Details, Including A Nod To Her Upcoming Birthday Milestone

We’re long overdue new music from Kylie Minogue, but thankfully the wait is nearly over.
The Aussie pop princess has confirmed details of a new album to tie in with her 50th birthday.
After rumours emerged Kylie was preparing to release new single ‘Dancing’ later this month with an album to follow shortly after, she took to Twitter to confirm the news.
″#Lovers ... It’s true. We have GOLDEN times ahead!!!,” she wrote.
“I can’t wait to share new music with you.”
‘Golden’ - a reference to Kylie’s upcoming 50th - will be the follow up to 2014′s ‘Kiss Me Once’, which reached number two in the UK charts.
She also released a Christmas album in 2015, as well as re-recording ‘This Wheel’s On Fire’ for the ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ movie soundtrack in 2016.
‘Golden’ will also be the first collection Kylie will have released with new record label BMG, having parted company with Parlophone, who she had been with since 2000.
Teasing her new music in an interview with The Sun following her split from fiancé Joshua Sasse, she said: “There’s a little bit of heartbreak, I would say. Mostly I try to reflect where I am
“Definitely, in the last year, there’s been some of that [heartbreak] but we bounce back. Most of it is super positive and inspiring, as a note to self as much as anything else. I’m feeling great right now.”