Olympic cyclist Laura Kenny is pregnant with her first child with her husband Jason Kenny.
The pair, dubbed the “golden couple” after their Rio 2016 wins, revealed the news in an adorable image posted on Instagram.
It showed their two bikes lined up next to a child’s tiny bike, captioned with a heart.
Luke Lloyd-Davies, the couple’s agent, said, according to PA: “I can confirm that Laura Kenny is indeed pregnant and that she, Jason and their respective families are absolutely thrilled and delighted with the news.
“They very much appreciate all the kind wishes and messages of support that they have received already.”
The couple, who married in September 2016 in a private ceremony, went public with the news following their 12-week scan.
Shortly after the announcement, Laura Kenny (nee Trott), 24, shared another photo of some mini trainers, writing: “👶🏼 will of course only be wearing the best @adidasuk.”
The couple were both sponsored by the brand during the Olympics.
Laura is a four-time Olympic champion for Team GB, while Jason has six Olympic track sprint gold medals to his name.
The couple’s relationship became public at the London 2012 Olympics, when they were pictured kissing after each winning two gold medals in the velodrome.
When the couple were asked about the prospect of becoming parents at the Rio Olympics in August, Laura said, according to PA: “We haven’t exactly thought about it.
“I guess I am still quite young. I only put it out there because everybody kept going on about it.
“In 20-something (years) down the line, you never know.”