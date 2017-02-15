It showed their two bikes lined up next to a child’s tiny bike, captioned with a heart.

The pair, dubbed the “golden couple” after their Rio 2016 wins, revealed the news in an adorable image posted on Instagram .

Olympic cyclist Laura Kenny is pregnant with her first child with her husband Jason Kenny .

Luke Lloyd-Davies, the couple’s agent, said, according to PA: “I can confirm that Laura Kenny is indeed pregnant and that she, Jason and their respective families are absolutely thrilled and delighted with the news.

“They very much appreciate all the kind wishes and messages of support that they have received already.”

The couple, who married in September 2016 in a private ceremony, went public with the news following their 12-week scan.

Shortly after the announcement, Laura Kenny (nee Trott), 24, shared another photo of some mini trainers, writing: “👶🏼 will of course only be wearing the best @adidasuk.”

The couple were both sponsored by the brand during the Olympics.