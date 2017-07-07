Lauren Goodger has come out swinging, after it was reported she was asked to leave an Essex restaurant for behaving in a “rude and disrespectful” fashion, rather than because her ex-fiancé Mark Wright was making his way there.
Earlier this week, The Goodge made headlines when she posted a string of furious tweets, alleging she’d been removed from a restaurant by security because Mark was coming to eat there.
Following the backlash, The Sun ran quotes from a “source”, who alleged it was actually Lauren’s behaviour that led to her being removed, which she has now vehemently denied.
Hitting back on Twitter, she insisted: “There was no drama at all actually very friend other guests, listen believe me now! That is bullshit and I have witnesses so by lying you’ve… just made it 100 time worse!
“Man up and own up to YOUR FUCK UP!!! I was asked to leave because mark was coming end of story!!! Unbelieveable. [sic]”
She continued: “Funny how your team “source” has thought of this idea story now as a cover up when this morning is was “no comment” dirty LIARS.”
The story has since disappeared from The Sun’s website, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the former ‘TOWIE’ star either.
A representative for Mark Wright declined to comment when approached by HuffPost UK on Thursday (6 July).
Lauren and Mark previously dated for more than a decade, with the demise of their relationship captured in the early years of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’.
Since then, he’s married former ‘Coronation Street’ star Michelle Keegan, while Lauren is currently in a long-term relationship with Joey Morrison - a controversial romance, because he’s currently serving time in prison.