Lauren Goodger has come out swinging, after it was reported she was asked to leave an Essex restaurant for behaving in a “rude and disrespectful” fashion, rather than because her ex-fiancé Mark Wright was making his way there.

Earlier this week, The Goodge made headlines when she posted a string of furious tweets, alleging she’d been removed from a restaurant by security because Mark was coming to eat there.

Following the backlash, The Sun ran quotes from a “source”, who alleged it was actually Lauren’s behaviour that led to her being removed, which she has now vehemently denied.