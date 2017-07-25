LEGO Batman Movie Costume Recalled Over Fire Safety Fears

A LEGO Batman movie costume for kids has been recalled because the material does not meet fire safety standards.

Children’s retailer Jakks Pacific (UK) Ltd has recalled more than 300 costumes because the material does not meet “applicable EU fire safety standards”.

The company stressed that no incidents have been reported, but they take safety “very seriously” and therefore are taking the precautionary step.

The costume in question has date code 2606EF01 printed on the front of the sewn label, under the barcode.