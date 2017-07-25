LEGO Batman Movie Costume Recalled Over Fire Safety Fears

A LEGO Batman movie costume for kids has been recalled because the material does not meet fire safety standards.
Children’s retailer Jakks Pacific (UK) Ltd has recalled more than 300 costumes because the material does not meet “applicable EU fire safety standards”.
The company stressed that no incidents have been reported, but they take safety “very seriously” and therefore are taking the precautionary step.
The costume in question has date code 2606EF01 printed on the front of the sewn label, under the barcode.
Only costume style numbers 23742G (size L), 23742K (size M) and 23742L (size S) with the above date code are affected.
Jakks Pacific has stated that no other LEGO Batman movie costumes or any other LEGO-branded costumes are affected. They apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Parents whose kids do have the costume should contact 01344 638 909 for a full refund.
To read the full safety notice provided by Jakks Pacific, click here.