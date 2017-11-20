Lena Dunham Apologises For Defending ‘Girls’ Writer Murray Miller After Rape Accusation

Lena Dunham has issued an apology on Twitter, after drawing criticism for defending a ‘Girls’ writer who was accused of rape. Last week, ‘Passengers’ actress Aurora Perrineau accused Murray Miller of raping her in 2012, when she was 17, a claim he has “categorically and vehemently” denied.

Zack DeZon via Getty Images Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham

On Saturday (18 November), Lena and her fellow ‘Girls’ showrunner Jenni Konner issued a joint statement defending Miller, who they’ve known for “half a decade”. “Our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year,” they wrote. “We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.” Following an online backlash, Lena has now tweeted an apology for the statement. It reads: “As feminists, we live and die by our politics, and believing women is the first choice we make every single day when we wake up. “Therefore I never thought I would issue a statement publicly supporting someone accused of sexual assault, but I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months.