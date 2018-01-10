The BBC has announced the cast for its upcoming TV adaptation of ‘Les Misérables’, revealing that Olivia Colman, ‘Selma’ star David Oyelowo And ‘To The Bone’ actress Lily Collins have all landed roles.

Dominic West will play the lead role, starring as Jean Valjean, while Lily will play Fantine.

David will take on playing Javert and the exact details of Olivia’s role are yet to be revealed.