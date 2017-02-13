The former Pussycat Dolls singer will be joining regulars Gary Barlow , Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp , as their hunt to find a boyband to star in a new musical based on the music of Take That reaches the semi-final this Saturday (18 February).

Ashley Roberts has spilled the beans on her upcoming judging stint on ‘Let It Shine’ , insisting she won’t be turning into the next Simon Cowell on the panel.

In an interview with ‘BUILD Series LDN’ ahead of her appearance on the BBC talent show, Ashley, who was previously a judge on ‘Dancing On Ice’, said: “I think I’ll be positive - constructive criticism. There’s always room to learn and grow if you’re given something to help you move to another level.

“But again, I think constructive criticism is what’s needed, especially right now with what’s going on. It’s going to be positive.”

Asked how it will compare to her time on ‘Dancing On Ice’ panel, she continued: “I think it will still be coming from the same place of my background in dancing, performing, being on stage, connecting with the music, connecting to the audience and bringing that knowledge to the forefront.

“I did that on ‘Dancing On Ice’, but that was on skates, so I feel I’ll know a bit more with two feet on the ground.

“There were some brave souls on that show, that’s for sure. It will be more of what I really understand, which is dancing, singing, being on stage.”