Martin Kemp has spoken once again about his arguments with Gary Barlow on the set of ‘Let It Shine’.

Both Martin and Gary will be appearing as judges on the new BBC talent show next year, which is looking to cast a new band in a West End musical based on the hits of Take That.

And while the Spandau Ballet star does say that his fellow judge Gary is a “lovely” guy, he’s previously revealed that the two have had several disagreements during production, culminating in “shouting” and “rowing”.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Martin Kemp

Elaborating on this topic, he told ‘Good Morning Britain’: “Well, it’s not fiery so much as sometimes we disagree with what’s right and what’s wrong for the show.

“Listen, if we all sat there and we all agreed, there wouldn’t be a point in having judges on the panel.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Gary Barlow

He previously revealed last month: “Me and Gary do argue, we shout at each other and we row – we all stand up for our points of view.

“Gary is a tough judge and he has the right to be, it’s his show that we are finding these kids for.”

“[He’s] got so much – all of his life invested in it – because it’s about Take That… so he is a lot tougher than the rest of us.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images The 'Let It Shine' team

Martin and Gary will be joined on the show by Dannii Minogue and a string of guest judges, beginning with ‘Dreamgirls’ star Amber Riley, while Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc will be taking on presenting duties.

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am.

