The BBC has responded to claims it “misled” ‘Let It Shine’ viewers over exactly what the prize of the singing contest would be. Last month, boyband Five To Five were crowned winners of Gary Barlow’s singing show, joining the cast of ‘The Band’, a new musical based on the hits of Take That. However, while many had assumed they were battling it out for the lead roles in the new musical - as was the case with past BBC shows like ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Over The Rainbow’ - it has since been revealed that their contribution to the show will actually be fairly minor.

Guy Levy/BBC Five To Five won the show

In fact, the story will centre around five female fans of the group, while the actual band won’t have speaking roles in the production, instead being limited to singing Take That’s hits. This news didn’t sit well with some fans of the singing series, who suggested the BBC had oversold the importance of the boys in the show:

OMG Just read that the 5 guys who auditioned for Let it Shine Take That musical are not speaking or have lead roles are singing CHORUS BOYS — Sheila Blackery (@SheilaBlackery3) March 6, 2017

Very big let down about #letitshine - the lads not even having leading roles but instead backing singers!! @GaryBarlow — Em J Harris (@EmJHarris_x) March 7, 2017

So the band who won Let It Shine are not even the stars of Gary Barlow's Take That musical? They're the chorus line.

Bad form that, BBC1. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) March 5, 2017

#Letitshine Backing singers? Public have been misled by Barlowe & the BBC. Bit of a shame really..... — Bermondsey Trifle (@BermondseyT) March 7, 2017

So the #LetItShine winners aren't actually going to be the stars of the new Gary Barlow musical? Slightly misleading methinks👀 — Colin Wright (@colinwright1959) March 5, 2017

So tradgic that those winners of 'Let it Shine' are just gunna be in the chorus 😭😂 — beX (@beccab1414) March 6, 2017

So #LetItShine just free publicity for Gary Barlow's musical: the winners will only backing singers. Not the 1st time he's cheated us. #tax — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 6, 2017

Deliberate deception. Let it Shine winners WON'T be stars of Take That musical - just backing singers https://t.co/WnMRHF6hSD — Simon Bell (@simon__bell) March 7, 2017

But while viewers voiced their disappointment on social media, the BBC insisted that it was never implied that the talent show winners would have the most prominent roles in ‘The Band’.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images The 'Let It Shine' team

They said in a statement (via The Mirror): “With ‘Let it Shine’ we always said we were casting for a band to appear in a musical based on the music of Take That and they had to be able to sing and dance – like a boyband. “The winners will sing and dance to 14 Take That numbers in Gary’s musical. We never said we were casting actors. But they will be front and centre of the musical.”

Pacific Press via Getty Images Take That on their most recent arena tour

Indeed, the initial press release for ‘Let It Shine’ never mentioned the winners being cast in lead roles, with the BBC saying at the time: “‘Let It Shine’ will be seeking out talent to create a band who will join the cast of a brand new stage show featuring the music of Take That. “The winning group will perform the hits of the band in a nationwide musical stage show called ‘The Band’.” ‘The Band’ will begin touring the UK in September, with tickets going on sale in April.