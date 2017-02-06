Gary Barlow is reportedly planning to stage a mini-reunion for Take That on ‘Let It Shine’, in what has been dubbed a ploy to boost the show’s ratings.
According to The Sun, the three remaining members of the group will team up with former bandmate Robbie Williams in the coming weeks, though anyone hoping to see the full five-piece back together could be in for disappointment.
An insider told the paper: “Gary wanted to finish off ‘Let It Shine’ with a bang and he thought a Take That reunion to close the show was the perfect way to achieve it. The idea is that it would also set the stage nicely for the musical to follow.
“Robbie seems very keen to get on board, so things are looking good. But in the end, Gary decided not to even ask Jason [Orange].”
Jason announced he was leaving the group in 2014, and since then, Gary, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have topped the UK albums chart with their most recent offering ‘III’, led by number one single ‘These Days’.
He said at the time: “At the end of The Progress Tour I began to question whether it might be the right time for me to not continue on with Take That.
“At the start of this year and with my full knowledge and blessing the guys began writing new material. There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this.
“I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band.”
The Sun’s source continued: “[Gary] felt the chances of [Jason] doing it were so non-existent that it wasn’t worth the effort.
“Jason just isn’t interested now, he has his own life away from Take That.
“With him out of the picture, Gary is pouring his energy into making sure their reunion as a four-piece is a huge success and blows the audience away.”
Gary currently serves as Head Judge on ‘Let It Shine’, which hopes to find a group of singers to star in a new jukebox musical, based on the hits of ‘Take That’.
However, it hasn’t exactly pulled in the viewers, repeatedly losing out to ITV rival ‘The Voice’ in the ratings battle.