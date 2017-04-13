Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes are set to present this year’s British LGBT Awards in London next month. The comedian will be joined by his pal Mel who will co-present the annual ceremony on 12 May. The awards celebrate individuals and organisations which work to advance the rights of LGBT communities, and a host of famous faces are set to don their finest for the bash.

Speaking ahead of next month’s event, Alan said: “It’s always such a fantastic night - I feel like I’ve just got over the last one. Plus to have my mate and Radio 2 co-host and partner in crime Melanie Sykes on hand to share the presenting duties just makes the night even more special. “It is a fantastic event that does so much to celebrate people in the LGBT community who are making a real difference, as well highlighting the straight allies who give their much-needed support. And in 2017 these awards are more important than ever. I am so proud to be part of it. “It is going to be a brilliant night and I am looking forward to reuniting with my Mel on stage to present the winners. It’s going to be glitzy and fabulous affair with some very special moments.”

The awards will be handed out to celebrities and people in the public eye who have demonstrated a commitment to the LGBT+ community or those who are considered role models. This year has seen nominations for the likes of Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, ‘Great British Bake Off’ star Sue Perkins, Lady Gaga and TV presenter Paul O’Grady. Prince William, actress Emma Watson and former Arsenal footballer Thierry Henry are amongst those shortlisted for the coveted Straight Ally award, which was won last year by Queen legend Brian May. Adele, Miley Cyrus and Madonna are all in the running for the Music Artist prize. Charities, community organisations and businesses with a background in supporting the LGBT community will also be recognised.