Prince William Honours LGBT+ Community As He's Named Straight Ally Of The Year

Although he was not in attendance at the event on Friday (12 May) night, Prince William did send a short video message, the first time he has spoken on film in praise of the LGBT+ community.

The Duke Of Cambridge was nominated after having used his position to condemn homophobic bullying, alongside a cover photo-shoot with Attitude magazine last year .

Prince William has paid tribute to the LGBT+ community, after being named Straight Ally at the British LGBT Awards.

He said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the LGBT Awards for this incredible award. It’s a real honour to be recognised in this way.

“In recent years, I’ve become passionate about what we can do to protect people from bullying, particularly online. Through this work I’ve encountered a number of tragic stories about LGBT young people, who have sadly felt unable to cope with the abuse and discrimination they face in their lives.

“But this work has also led me to a number of inspiring people, who are helping others to stand up to bullying wherever it occurs.”

The Prince concluded: “It is 2017, and no one should be bullied for their sexuality, or any other reason. It’s so important to be proud of the person you are.”

This echoed similar comments he made to Attitude magazine, in which he said: “What I would say to any young person reading this who’s being bullied for their sexuality: don’t put up with it – speak to a trusted adult, a friend, a teacher, Childline, Diana Award or some other service and get the help you need.

“You should be proud of the person you are and you have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Other big winners on the night included Caitlyn Jenner, who was given the HuffPost UK Loud And Proud award, Years & Years and Clare Balding.