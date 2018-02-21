The Brit Awards has paid tribute to the victims of last year’s Manchester bombings with a poignant performance from Liam Gallagher.
Bosses took time out of this year’s ceremony to remember the 22 victims who were killed when a terrorist detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert last May.
In what was the ceremony’s most emotional moment, Manchester-native Liam taking to the stage to perform Oasis classic ‘Live Forever’ in their memory.
Liam had stepped in at the last minute for the tribute, as Ariana had originally been scheduled to perform, having arranged the One Love Manchester concert.
However, she was forced to pull out after her doctor ruled that she was too unwell to travel from the States.
One Love Manchester was arranged in support of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which went towards helping the victims of those who died, as well as the concertgoers who were injured in the bombing.
Ariana’s efforts in the wake of the atrocity led her to be made an honorary citizen of Manchester by the city’s council, claiming she was “moved and honored” by the gesture.
