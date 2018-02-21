All Sections
    21/02/2018 22:25 GMT | Updated 21 hours ago

    Brit Award 2018: Liam Gallagher Performs Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victims

    22 people lost their lives at an Ariana Grande concert last year.

    The Brit Awards has paid tribute to the victims of last year’s Manchester bombings with a poignant performance from Liam Gallagher

    Bosses took time out of this year’s ceremony to remember the 22 victims who were killed when a terrorist detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert last May. 

    In what was the ceremony’s most emotional moment, Manchester-native Liam taking to the stage to perform Oasis classic ‘Live Forever’ in their memory. 

    Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
    Liam Gallagher performed 'Live Forever' in memory of the Manchester bombing victims

    Liam had stepped in at the last minute for the tribute, as Ariana had originally been scheduled to perform, having arranged the One Love Manchester concert. 

    However, she was forced to pull out after her doctor ruled that she was too unwell to travel from the States.

    One Love Manchester was arranged in support of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which went towards helping the victims of those who died, as well as the concertgoers who were injured in the bombing.

    Ariana’s efforts in the wake of the atrocity led her to be made an honorary citizen of Manchester by the city’s council, claiming she was “moved and honored” by the gesture.

    Watch Liam’s performance in the video above...

