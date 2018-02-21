The Brit Awards has paid tribute to the victims of last year’s Manchester bombings with a poignant performance from Liam Gallagher.

Bosses took time out of this year’s ceremony to remember the 22 victims who were killed when a terrorist detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert last May.

In what was the ceremony’s most emotional moment, Manchester-native Liam taking to the stage to perform Oasis classic ‘Live Forever’ in their memory.