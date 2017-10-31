The episode will air as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer telethon and Liam will be joined on the sofa by his 16-year-old son, Gene, and mum, Peggy.

Liam Gallagher is set to put his infamous attitude to good use, putting in an appearance on Friday (3 November) night’s ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ special.

Perhaps surprisingly, the former Oasis rocker has previously revealed that reality TV is one of his guilty pleasures.

Earlier this year, he even admitted to staying in his dressing room and catching up on ‘Love Island’ at Glastonbury.

Addressing his upcoming ‘Gogglebox’ appearance, Liam said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be invited on one of my favourite TV shows, the mighty ‘Gogglebox’ especially with my fam and for such a great cause as Stand up To Cancer.”

As previously announced, Jeremy Corbyn will also be taking part in the show and it’s now been revealed that his sofa partner will be ‘W1A’ actress Jessica Hynes.

This isn’t the first time Channel 4 have assembled an all-star ‘Gogglebox’ line-up to raise money for charity and previous participants include Noel Gallagher (though we don’t think Liam will be calling him for tips), Kate Moss, Boy George and Geri Horner.

‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ airs on Friday 3 November.