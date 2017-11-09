It’s not quite as rock n roll as throwing a TV out of a hotel window, but someone peeling a potato at a Liam Gallagher gig will definitely go down as one of the most bizarre moments in music history. Yep, that actually happened during the former Oasis star’s one-off gig at London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club on Wednesday (8 Nov) night, in a not-so-subtle dig at Liam’s brother, Noel.

John Phillips via Getty Images

Let us explain. Prior to the gig, Liam put a call out on Twitter for “somebody to peel some spuds live on stage”, after Noel enlisted someone to play the scissors during a recent appearance on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’.

Im looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tnight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 7, 2017

Liam’s also rather fond of referring to his estranged sibling as a “potato”, so the scene was set. Cue one hardcore fan rocking up to the gig with a few spuds, which he then proceeded to hold aloft and peel throughout Liam’s set.

John Phillips via Getty Images

It didn’t go unnoticed by the man himself, who later tweeted: “To the peeler who peeled his little heart out last night you my friend are truly out there psychedelic even as you were King Parka Monkey x.”

To the peeler who peeled his little heart out lastnight you my friend are truly out there psychedelic even as you were King Parka Monkey x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 8, 2017