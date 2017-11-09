It’s not quite as rock n roll as throwing a TV out of a hotel window, but someone peeling a potato at a Liam Gallagher gig will definitely go down as one of the most bizarre moments in music history.
Yep, that actually happened during the former Oasis star’s one-off gig at London’s Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club on Wednesday (8 Nov) night, in a not-so-subtle dig at Liam’s brother, Noel.
Let us explain.
Prior to the gig, Liam put a call out on Twitter for “somebody to peel some spuds live on stage”, after Noel enlisted someone to play the scissors during a recent appearance on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’.
Liam’s also rather fond of referring to his estranged sibling as a “potato”, so the scene was set.
Cue one hardcore fan rocking up to the gig with a few spuds, which he then proceeded to hold aloft and peel throughout Liam’s set.
It didn’t go unnoticed by the man himself, who later tweeted: “To the peeler who peeled his little heart out last night you my friend are truly out there psychedelic even as you were King Parka Monkey x.”
Unconfirmed reports say many fans left the gig with a chip on their shoulder, whilst others were absolutely mashed.
Oh dear.
Watch all the spud-peeling action in the clip below...