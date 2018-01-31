You know that feeling when you post something on social media and instantly regret it?
You share a selfie on Instagram and suddenly spot a bit of spinach in your teeth? You fire off a tweet and notice a clanger of a spelling mistake? You post a photo from your private jet taking the piss out of your followers for not being able to afford it themselves?
Well, former One Direction singer and “Mr Cheryl” Liam Payne suffered one of these faux pas on Wednesday night (30 January). See if you can guess which one.
Yes, it’s fair to say Liam might have let the excitement of his latest private flight go to his head a little bit, after he shared a photo of himself on Instagram, soaking up the atmosphere on board a private jet while flipping the bird at the camera.
He captioned the picture: “You can only get jet lag from a jet the rest of yall have got plane lag #NOFUCKS”
If you want to go and enjoy the photo for yourself on Liam’s Instagram page, we’re afraid you won’t be able to, because he swiftly removed it.
#NOFUCKS, indeed.
However, he has posted several other snaps from the same night, which remain in tact, including this one, where he’s seen lounging topless in those same Mona Lisa sweatpants, while making the most of his mirrored ceiling.
Say what you want about Liam Payne, but at least he’s doing his bit to get his young fans interested in the arts (even if it is via his loungewear).
Liam is currently gearing up for the release of his debut solo album, the fourth solo collection to be released by a former member of 1D.
Last year, he enjoyed success with singles ‘Strip That Down’ and ‘Bedroom Floor’, while he unveiled the video for his Rita Ora collaboration, ‘For You’, taken from the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack, earlier this month.