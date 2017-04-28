Liam Payne is the only former One Direction member whose solo music we’re yet to hear, but according to producer Ryan Tedder it will be well worth the wait.
The OneRepublic star has confirmed that he’s been working with Liam, who recently welcomed his first child with Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, revealing the album will be a mixture of pop and dance music.
He told News Week: “I’ve already done a song with Liam and I’m actually recording a second song with him next week. His stuff is spectacular.
“Another one of my writers, Noel Zancanella, who I did a lot of the Taylor Swift stuff with, and some of the Adele stuff that didn’t make the album, he has a huge record on the Liam album. It’s a dance record. I personally think it’s the biggest one on the album.
“I’ve heard about three records. I know what the first single is and there’s a lot of fame attached to the first single, I’ll say that.”
Elaborating on the vibe fans can expect, Ryan added: “Liam is pop, and doing it in a fantastic fashion. He has a killer voice.
“There’s elements of stuff I like from Usher, there’s stuff that’s edgy like The Weeknd… it’s all over the map—it’s pop. It’s really high quality.
“I’ve only done one song with him that I did with [production duo] Stargate. I’m cutting another song with him next week.”
There’s no words yet on when fans can expect Liam to reveal his efforts, but he has teased us by posting snaps taken at a recording studio on Instagram.
Meanwhile, his ex-bandmate Harry Styles is currently riding high in the Official Singles Chart, ahead of the release of his self-titled debut album next month.
So far, Harry and Zayn Malik are the only two former 1D stars to top the chart with their debut solo single singles.
Niall Horan’s effort, ‘This Town’, peaked at number nine, while Louis Tomlinson’s collaboration with Steve Aoki fell slightly short of the top spot, at number two.