Liam Payne is set to release his debut solo effort as early as next month, it has been claimed. The former One Direction singer and new father will be the fifth and final member of the group to unveil his solo efforts, with Page Six claiming he’s almost ready to show off his new material. A (not very chatty, apparently) source told them: “He should have a new single out in May.” Informative.

EMPICS Entertainment Liam Payne

The news of Liam’s solo music comes just weeks after he and his partner, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, welcomed their son into their world. The newborn is both Cheryl and Liam’s first child, and his arrival ended months of speculation about whether the former Girls Aloud singer was expecting. Although this will mark Liam’s first official release, he has previously remixed songs by Cheryl and One Direction under the moniker Big Payno.

Mark Davis/DCNYRE2016 via Getty Images Big Payno and his 1D bandmates