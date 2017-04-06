Liam Payne is set to release his debut solo effort as early as next month, it has been claimed.
The former One Direction singer and new father will be the fifth and final member of the group to unveil his solo efforts, with Page Six claiming he’s almost ready to show off his new material.
A (not very chatty, apparently) source told them: “He should have a new single out in May.”
The news of Liam’s solo music comes just weeks after he and his partner, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, welcomed their son into their world.
The newborn is both Cheryl and Liam’s first child, and his arrival ended months of speculation about whether the former Girls Aloud singer was expecting.
Although this will mark Liam’s first official release, he has previously remixed songs by Cheryl and One Direction under the moniker Big Payno.
A year after quitting 1D, Zayn Malik hit the top spot on both sides of the Atlantic with his release, ‘PILLOWTALK’, with the remaining four members of the group announcing their hiatus last year.
Niall Horan was the next to sneak out a single, followed by Louis Tomlinson, who reached the UK top three with his Steve Aoki collaboration at the end of last year.
The world is now waiting for Harry Styles to finally let us hear his solo music, which has been billed as a cross between Queen and David Bowie.
He’s set to release his first solo single, ‘Sign Of The Times’, on Friday (7 April), which will be swiftly followed by a performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the US.