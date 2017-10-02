Viewers of ‘Liar’ who thought there could have been another explanation behind Andrew Earlham’s attack on Laura Neilson have had their theories put to bed, after the ITV drama aired a particularly dark episode on Monday (2 October).

It was revealed that Andrew is a serial rapist, as he shockingly drugged and raped police officer DI Harmon, following her rejection of him last week.

As Laura paid a visit to Scotland to discover more about the circumstances in which Andrew’s ex-wife died, she also uncovered some shocking truths about his past.

But while a lot of questions surrounding his innocence in relation to Laura’s case were answered by the episode, a whole load more were thrown up as a result. Here’s what had us scratching our heads this week...

Why did Laura not call the police after finding the earring in her house?

She claimed to have her reasons for not doing so, but surely she’d have thought about the potential of forensic evidence which could have proved Andrew was in her flat?

What was Mary’s mother hiding?

After Laura travelled to Scotland to meet the mother of Andrew’s late wife Mary, she admitted her daughter was “not a well girl” before she died, claiming the “the darkness swallowed her whole”. But Laura seemed to get the impression she was hiding something, which became even more clear later on in the episode.

Did Andrew also rape Katherine?

After Laura met Mary’s best friend, Katherine described how she’d slept with Andrew and had been led to believe she had initiated it. But she described the feeling of being drugged, and came to the conclusion Andrew must have raped her.