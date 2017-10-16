However, a shock twist in the final moments saw Andrew’s lifeless and bloodied body laying in the marshes, prompting speculation he had been murdered.

The hit thriller drama came to a dramatic end on Monday (16 October) night, when Laura Neilson found evidence that could prove Andrew Earlham raped her.

‘Liar’ is to return for a second series, ITV bosses have confirmed.

After a title card appeared at the end of the episode revealing it would be back for a second run, bosses have confirmed he was killed and the next series will focus on the hunt for his murderer.

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd will both return as Laura and Andrew, with filming set to begin in January 2019.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said in a statement: “‘Liar’ has gripped the nation over the last six weeks and we’re delighted both Joanne and Ioan will return to play Laura and Andrew.

“Jack and Harry Williams are incredible storytellers and part two of ‘Liar’ will have the audience equally gripped, as we find out who killed Andrew Earlham.”

Writers Jack and Harry Williams added: “We always hoped this story would return for its final chapter, and we can’t wait to be reunited with the brilliant Joanne and Ioan.”

‘Liar’ proved to be a massive hit for ITV, attracting over eight million viewers an episode, while it also airs in the US on the network Sundance TV.