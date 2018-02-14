All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/02/2018 08:42 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Little Ant And Dec Won't Be Returning To 'Saturday Night Takeaway' - And There's No Plans To Replace Them

    *sob*

    The ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ team will be a couple of members down when it returns later this month, as bosses have announced Little Ant and Dec will be leaving the show. 

    ITV has confirmed to Digital Spy that Ant and Dec’s (even more) miniature sidekicks will no longer appear on the hit entertainment series after - quite literally - outgrowing the role. 

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Little Ant and Dec have left 'Saturday Night Takeaway'

    The pair - real names Neil Overend (Ant) and Haydn Reid (Dec) - will be focusing on their education, with Neil moving up to senior school this year, and Haydn about to sit his SATs exams. 

    Is has also been reported there are no plans to replace them.

    HuffPost UK has contacted an ITV spokesperson for additional comment and is awaiting a response. 

    Neil and Haydn were the second iteration of Little Ant and Dec, with James Pallister and Dylan McKenna-Redshaw being the original miniature Geordie duo from 2003 to 2007. 

    Dave Benett via Getty Images
    The original Little Ant and Dec, James Pallister and Dylan McKenna-Redshaw

    James and Dylan returned to the show as adults in 2013, when they helped launch the hunt to help Ant and Dec find replacements in an ‘Apprentice’ style sketch. 

    While Little Ant and Dec will not be returning, both Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern are expected back on the show when its 15th series kicks off on 24 February. 

    It will also mark Ant’s first series since checking himself into rehab last year for an addiction to painkillers, which was a result of a botched knee operation. 

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    'Saturday Night Takeaway' is returning later this month

    While he has since made a full recovery, the presenter has suffered heartbreak in recent months, after announcing he is to divorce wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong

    Ant’s rep recently slammed speculation he had subsequently begun a relationship with former Scarlett Moffattcalling the rumours “bullshit”

    READ MORE:

    Ant and Dec Through The Years
    MORE:uktvant and decAnt & Dec's Saturday Night Takeawaysaturday night takeaway

    Conversations