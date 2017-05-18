Steve Jones, the father of murdered schoolboy Rhys Jones, has praised the ITV drama made about his son’s death, stating that it “didn’t glorify” any of the events that happened to his family back in 2007.

In his first interview since four-part series ‘Little Boy Blue’ aired, Steve has shared his gratitude with the drama’s cast and crew, explaining that he and his wife, Mel, were invited to watch scenes being filmed.