A little girl made a huge yet hilarious error when she decided to walk through her parents recently cemented floor.

Two-year-old Izzadora Millaway decided to take a trip down to the basement to see where her parents were, 45 minutes after the cement had been poured.

Jonathan Porter, owner of Porter Concrete Construction Company in Tennessee, US, shared photos of the aftermath on Facebook.

“Best concrete comedy,” he wrote on Facebook on 28 July. “Normally we see cats and dogs run or walk in concrete... but not this time.”