They’ve only just released their ‘No More Sad Songs’ music video, but it seems Little Mix are already hard at work on their next offering.
While it’s still not confirmed what the group will be releasing as the fourth single from their latest album, ‘Glory Days’, a supposed behind-the-scenes production document lists some very special cameos.
All four of the group’s mums are listed on the document, as are Shane Jenek, Justin Honard and Willam Belli, named as ‘AAA Cameos’.
If those names aren’t familiar to you, it could be that you’re used to hearing them under their drag aliases Courtney Act, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 and… erm… Willam Belli.
All three are past contestants from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, who went on to form the trio ‘AAA Girls’, so named after they all appeared in an advert for fashion brand American Apparel.
HuffPost UK has contacted Little Mix’s spokesperson for comment.
Little Mix have never been shy about their love of all things ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, even opening a set at London’s G-A-Y nightclub in 2015 with a mash-up of the RuPaul hits ‘Sissy That Walk’ and ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’.
Group member Jade Thirlwall also branded the drag superstar her “woman crush Wednesday” on Instagram last year, and seized the opportunity to respond to a homophobic fan who took issue with the post.
When one of her followers questioned how she could support “these kinds of things”, Jade fumed: “If you don’t ‘support’ these kind of ‘things’ (assuming you mean drag queens or the gay community) then I suggest you go and comment on somebody else’s Instagram. Someone just as homophobic, ignorant and as warped as yourself.”