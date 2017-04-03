Kevin Winter via Getty Images

They’ve only just released their ‘No More Sad Songs’ music video, but it seems Little Mix are already hard at work on their next offering. While it’s still not confirmed what the group will be releasing as the fourth single from their latest album, ‘Glory Days’, a supposed behind-the-scenes production document lists some very special cameos.

The MV Little Mix shot yesterday was for Power and will feature Willam, Alaska Thunderfuck and Courtney Act as well as the girls' mums pic.twitter.com/OkV4xoKHAO — LITTLE MIX UPDATES👑 (@UpdatingLM) April 2, 2017

All four of the group’s mums are listed on the document, as are Shane Jenek, Justin Honard and Willam Belli, named as ‘AAA Cameos’. If those names aren’t familiar to you, it could be that you’re used to hearing them under their drag aliases Courtney Act, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 and… erm… Willam Belli.

YouTube/Willam Belli Willam, Alaska and Courtney in their 'American Apparel Ad Girls' music video

All three are past contestants from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, who went on to form the trio ‘AAA Girls’, so named after they all appeared in an advert for fashion brand American Apparel. HuffPost UK has contacted Little Mix’s spokesperson for comment. Little Mix have never been shy about their love of all things ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, even opening a set at London’s G-A-Y nightclub in 2015 with a mash-up of the RuPaul hits ‘Sissy That Walk’ and ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’.

Rob Cable/REX/Shutterstock ﻿Little Mix at G-A-Y