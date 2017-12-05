Spotify’s Year In Music Declares Little Mix The Most Streamed Group In The UK (Sorry, Coldplay)

In a sure sign that Christmas is nearly upon us, Spotify have shared their end of year facts and figures, revealing which acts, albums and songs their UK users have been playing on repeat throughout 2017. Sadly, the numbers don’t reveal much in the way of shocking information and as many of you may have suspected, Ed Sheeran and ‘Despacito’ have been streamed a lot in the last 11 months.

There is a silver-lining though as the figures prove just how popular Little Mix are, with the one-time ‘X Factor’ winners being the only female act to break into the Most Streamed Artists in the UK Top 5. The band are in third place on the list and joined by Ed, who is unsurprisingly top, Drake in second and Eminem - who hasn’t released a solo album since 2013 - in fourth, while The Weeknd completes the list.

The absence of any other female acts from the Top 5 mean none of them managed to amass more streams than Little Mix, who also top the Most Streamed Bands in the UK list, beating Coldplay, who are second, and The Chainsmokers, who are third. Little Mix also leave Arctic Monkey and Imagine Dragons for dust, as they come in at fourth and fifth on the list. In other words, Little Mix have totally smashed it this year (not that we needed further proof). Spotify’s annual look back at their data also reveals the most streamed songs and breakout stars. See the full UK Top 5s below... Top Five Artists in the UK

Ed Sheeran Drake Little Mix Eminem The Weeknd Top Five Females in the UK

Dua Lipa Rihanna Ariana Grande Taylor Swift Beyoncé Top Five Males In The UK

Ed Sheeran Drake Eminem The Weeknd Calvin Harris Top Five Groups in the UK

Little Mix Coldplay The Chainsmokers Arctic Monkeys Imagine Dragons Top Five Tracks In The UK

‘Shape of You’ - Ed Sheeran ‘Despacito’ - Remix - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber ‘Castle on the Hill’ – Ed Sheeran ‘Unforgettable’ – French Montana ‘Galway Girl’ – Ed Sheeran Top Five Albums In The UK

‘Divide’ - Ed Sheeran ‘More Life’ - Drake ‘Starboy’ - The Weeknd ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ – Stormzy ‘X’ – Ed Sheeran