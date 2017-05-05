‘Call the Midwife’ creator Heidi Thomas will be bringing another celebrated group of women to screen, with a brand new adaptation of classic novel ‘Little Women’.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s timeless tome, this three-part BBC drama will bring the iconic March sisters to BBC. ‘Thirteen’ director Vanessa Caswill will helm the production, which will begin filming in July. No news on casting the four sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, nor their beloved Marmee.

While their father is away at war, the girls navigate what it means to be a young woman: from gender roles to sibling rivalry, first love, loss and marriage.

Writer and Executive Producer, Heidi Thomas, says: “Little Women is one of the most loved novels in the English language, and with good reason. Its humanity, humour and tenderness never date, and as a study of love, grief and growing up it has no equal.