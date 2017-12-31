Merseyside Police has said it believes that a fire has destroyed all vehicles in a multi-storey car park next to the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Some 12 fire engines were at the building at King’s Dock in the city centre, which has a capacity of 1,600 vehicles. No-one is believed to have been hurt.

The area was evacuated, including around 80 horses taken to safety, as the Liverpool International Horse Show is currently on at the arena venue. The evening show was cancelled.

Crews were first called at 4.42pm and were on scene eight minutes later.

Six fire engines were initially in attendance and crews, wearing breathing apparatus, are tackling the blaze, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service said.