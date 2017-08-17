’Silent Witness’ star Liz Carr has spoken out about the ‘frightening’ scissor attack that left her needing hospital treatment after being stabbed in the head. The actress, who plays scientist Clarissa Mullery in the BBC crime drama, was rushed to hospital following the attack near London’s Euston station. Her assistant also needed hospital treatment after suffering a broken finger and minor cuts.

Rex Liz Carr

Liz, who suffers from Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita and is a wheelchair user, has now thanked fans for their concern and reassured them that she was “relatively unscathed” following the incident. She said: “Thanks to everyone who has sent their love and good wishes following last week’s stabbing. “Just to reassure you that whilst it was very frightening at the time, I came out of it relatively unscathed and was even back home later that night. “Looking forward to returning to filming on Silent Witness next week where thankfully all the violence is fake!”

BBC The 'Silent Witness' cast.

Following the attack, a man in his twenties was arrested and sectioned under the Mental Health Act. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 20:21hrs on Thursday, 10 August, to Euston Road, near to Euston station, to a reports of man attacking two women with scissors. “Officers and LAS attended the location. The two women were taken to hospital suffering minor cuts and subsequently discharged. “One of the victims was in a wheelchair. She was with her carer who was the second victim. “A man – aged in his 20s – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. He was taken into custody at a north London police station. He was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act. Enquiries continue.”