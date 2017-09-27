Cycling campaigners have demanded greater safety measures on London’s roads after a cyclist was fatally hit by a lorry during rush hour this morning.
The 36-year-old woman died following a collision with a HGV on Chelsea Bridge just before 8am today, police said.
She was rushed to hospital in west London but later died, a spokesperson for the Met Police added. Her next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the lorry, who stopped at the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been taken to a central London police station.
Melanie Becker, who saw the aftermath, told the Evening Standard: “It was a terrible sight this morning crossing the bridge. I have taken that left turn many times myself and it is seriously dangerous.
“The whole road layout there is dangerous. Not long ago a cyclist was down on the opposite site of the junction going straight. I really hope something will be done to make this safer for everyone.”
Others took to Twitter to demand change, with some directly addressing Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London:
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about the collision to call officers on 020 8543 5157 or to contact them via Twitter @MetCC.