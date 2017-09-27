Cycling campaigners have demanded greater safety measures on London’s roads after a cyclist was fatally hit by a lorry during rush hour this morning.

The 36-year-old woman died following a collision with a HGV on Chelsea Bridge just before 8am today, police said.

She was rushed to hospital in west London but later died, a spokesperson for the Met Police added. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the lorry, who stopped at the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been taken to a central London police station.