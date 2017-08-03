‘Loose Women’ panellist Andrea McLean is set to marry for the third time, after getting engaged to boyfriend Nick Feehay.

The daytime TV star announced her partner had popped the question on Twitter on Thursday (3 August).

Sharing a picture of the two of them together with her engagement ring proudly on display, Andrea wrote: “Something happened... #heputaringonit #engaged #beyondhappy #excited #loveisintheair.”

The pair met three years ago, after being set up on a blind date by friends.

Their relationship came after Andrea’s second marriage to builder Steve Toms fell apart in 2012.

The pair had previously hit headlines when Andrea had an affair with Steve behind her first husband Nick Green’s back.

At the time of her break-up with Steve, Andrea said their affair made the split even more painful to deal with.

WENN Andrea with second husband Steve Toms

She told The Mirror: “My first marriage was already dying by the time I met Steve but I am still so ashamed of what I did then because I caused pain to people I loved and betrayed my husband in the worst way that a wife can.

Andrea and Steve had two children together, Finlay and Amy, while her new fiancé Nick also has two children from a previous relationship.

12 Stars You'd Forgotten Were 'Loose Women'